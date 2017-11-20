Irish television producer appears at Leeds court accused of grooming schoolgirl

An Irish television producer has appeared before magistrates in Leeds this morning accused of grooming a schoolgirl.

Kieran Creavan, a 55-year-old sports television producer from Dublin, was arrested and charged by West Yorkshire Police this weekend.

Leeds Magistrates' Court heard he is accused of having communicated with or met a 13-year-old girl with the intention of inciting the commission of sexual activity.

The offence was said to have taken place at The Queens Hotel in Leeds between July 1 and November 18 this year.

Creavan is also accused of attempting to cause or incite a 13-year-old to engage in activity of a sexual nature - 'kissing and cuddling' - at the hotel during the same time period.

Dressed in a blue shirt and black suit trousers, Creavan spoke only to confirm his age, date of birth and nationality during this morning's hearing.

His solicitor said he would not be indicating a plea to either of the charges at this stage.

An application to withhold his full address was agreed by magistrates, despite representations from members of the press.

Chairwoman of the bench, Rosemary Heslop, said there was case law in proceedings involving offences such as child sexual abuse which allowed for the address to be withheld for the safety of the defendant.

She told Creavan that the serious nature of the alleged offences meant his case would be sent to Leeds Crown Court, where a hearing will take place on December 18.

He was granted bail with the conditions that he must live at the address supplied to the court, have no unsupervised contact with any child aged under 16, and supply any internet-enabled devices to UK police if requested.