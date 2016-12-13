Jail for £300,000 fraud Harrogate couple who targeted charities

A Harrogate couple who defrauded charities and busineses out of £300,000 have been jailed for a total of eight years.

Memory Chirwa, aged 33, and her partner Raymond Makudza, aged 38, were each jailed for four years after being found guilty of fraud and money laundering at Leeds Crown Court.

Raymond Makudza

A two-and-a-half-year investigation by North Yorkshire Police’s Serious Crime Team found that Chirwa and Makudza’s criminal activity led them to defrauding businesses across the UK out of a total of £300,000. The pair targeted charities as well as commercial businesses with a series of mandate fraud.

Detective Inspector Steve Menzies of the North Yorkshire Police’s Serious Crime Team said: “I am pleased with today’s result in court. This was an extremely complex and lengthy investigation into serious fraud and money laundering which saw business and charities suffer significant financial loss at the hand of these fraudsters.

“Memory Chirwa and her partner Raymond Makudza led a ‘champagne lifestyle’ around Harrogate without the legitimate means to do so.

“I am satisfied they have been brought to justice and I praise my colleagues in the Serious Crime Team and our Financial Investigation Department. Their professionalism, dedication and sheer tenacity in investigating these crimes have resulted in Chirwa and Makudza being where they belong, behind bars, and has also prevented substantial financial loss for other businesses across the country."