Jailed: Lorry driver Philip Green caught with £3m of cocaine under his cot

A LORRY driver has been jailed for 16 years after being caught trying to smuggle cocaine with a street value of £3 million under the bed in his cab.

Philip Karl Green was stopped at Immingham Dock, near Grimsby, as he arrived on a ferry from Denmark in April last year.

Philip Green has been jailed for 16 years after being caught trying to smuggle cocaine with a street value of �3 million under the bed in his cab.

Thirty packages, each containing a kilo of cocaine, were discovered under the 45-year-old’s bunk bed when Border Force officers checked his lorry.

When interviewed by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers he refused to answer any questions and later claimed he had been under duress to smuggle the drugs.

The NCA said it found evidence to show Green, who was previously arrested but not charged in relation to 4.5 million cigarettes seized from his lorry, was motivated by greed.

Green, of Thornton-Cleveleys, near Blackpool, was convicted on Thursday at Grimsby Crown Court of importing class A drugs.

Mick Maloney, head of the NCA’s North East Border Investigation team, said: “The drugs seized here had a wholesale value to organised crime of around £1.25 million, but when cut and sold at street value they would have been worth more than £3 million.

“I’m certain that profit would have been reinvested in further criminality.”

Mark Robinson, assistant director of Border Force Yorkshire & Humber, said: “Cocaine is a destructive drug which damages communities and ruins the lives of users. By preventing this smuggling attempt, Border Force stopped a significant amount of harmful substances reaching the UK’s streets.”