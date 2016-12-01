Jailed: Man repeatedly stamped on victim’s head during “completely unprovoked” train station attack

A MAN has been jailed after carrying out a “completely unprovoked” assault on two men who asked him for a cigarette in a train station waiting area.

William Beckett punched one of his victims to the ground before kicking and stamping on his head in what was described by police as a “violent and sustained attack”.

The assault took place at Dewsbury Railway Station in the early hours of July 2.

It left the most seriously injured victim – a 62-year-old man – with cuts to his face and head, a broken arm and a dislocated shoulder.

Detective Constable David Bentley, of British Transport Police, said: “This was a completely unprovoked, violent and sustained attack which Beckett could offer no explanation for, other than the fact he had been drinking throughout the day.

“The victim had to have an operation and months later was still taking painkillers and had some movement problems with his shoulder.

“He was extremely lucky that, despite the level of violence used against him, he didn’t receive any brain damage or life changing physical injuries.”

The two victims had been in the station’s waiting area when 31-year-old Beckett, of Springfield Terrace, Dewsbury, entered with a friend.

When one of the men asked Beckett if he could borrow a cigarette, he responded aggressively, leading the man to walk away.

Beckett began to walk off over the station bridge with his friend but then turned back, walked into the waiting area and punched one of the men.

The 62-year-old was knocked to the ground, at which point Beckett began kicking and stamping on his head.

When the victim’s friend tried to stop the attack, he was punched to the ground as well but managed to get to his feet and run off to raise the alarm.

Beckett continued his attack until his own friend intervened, dragging him off the victim.

He marched Beckett up the steps, back over the bridge and out of the station.

However, a few minutes later Beckett returned and violently assaulted the 62-year-old victim again, pushing him to the floor and stamping on his head nine times.

The assault only stopped when Beckett was pulled away by his friend for a second time.

He was arrested at the scene when police arrived.

Beckett, who had pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, was jailed for six years and eight months when he was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.