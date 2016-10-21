Jailed: Predator who set up fake Facebook profile to groom girl of 13

A man who set up a fake profile on Facebook to groom a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for four years.

Gareth Kelm, 23, of Wordsworth Avenue, Balby, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with two counts of inciting sexual activity with a child under 16.

The alarm was raised by the girl’s parents over inappropriate messages she had been receiving on the social media networking site and police launched an investigation in July 2014.

Officers discovered that Kelm, who had lied about his age, used the fake profile to target and groom her online for a number of weeks.

Kelm was arrested and interviewed shortly afterwards.

He entered guilty pleas to the charges at an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable David Whitehouse, the investigating officer, said: “Kelm’s disgusting actions were made worst by the fact that he tried to conceal his identity, lie about his age, and continue to groom his victim, despite knowing her true age.

“His actions are nothing short of despicable and have had a significant impact on the victim. This was a long and complex investigation and I’d like to praise the victim in her bravery in coming forward.”

Kelm was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register at the hearing on Thursday.