Jo Cox case latest: Thomas Mair due to enter plea at Old Bailey

THE MAN accused of murdering Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is due to appear at the Old Bailey this morning.

Thomas Mair, 53, is accused of shooting and stabbing Labour MP Mrs Cox, 41, outside Birstall Library on June 16.

He is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mair, of Lowood Lane, Birstall, has been held in custody since his arrest on the day Mrs Cox was killed.

His case is being handled under the “terrorism protocol” as part of a terror list and has been scheduled for a trial next month.