Jo Cox murder accused to enter pleas

The man accused of murdering Labour MP Jo Cox will enter his pleas in court later.

Thomas Mair, 53, allegedly shot and stabbed Mrs Cox, 41, outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, near Leeds, on June 16.

He is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mair, from Birstall, is in custody and his case is being treated under the “terrorism protocol”.

He will appear via video link at the Old Bailey before senior judge Mr Justice Wilkie.

A provisional four-week trial date has already been fixed for November 14.

At the time of her death, Mrs Cox was described by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as “one of our very best”. She left a husband, Brendan, and two young children.