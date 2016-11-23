Jo’s death was an act of terrorism, her widower tells court

The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox today claimed his wife’s death was a “political act and an act of terrorism” in a statement given after her killer was convicted of murder.

Speaking on the witness stand at the Old Bailey today, Brendan Cox paid tribute to his wife, who was shot and stabbed to death by Thomas Mair in Birstall on June 16.

In the statement, he said: “We have no interest in the perpetrator. We only feel pity for him....we are here because we want to tell you about Jo. What she was and what she meant to us.”

“Jo was interested in everybody, driven not by her ego but her desire to help.”

Mr Cox told the court that the Batley and Spen MP was “connected to her community and proud of the world”, but added: “Our kids always came first.”

He said: “She never wanted to be AN MP. She wanted to be THE MP of her home town.”

Mr Cox said in his statement: “The killing of Jo, in my view, was a political act and an act of terrorism.”