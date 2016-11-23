Jury out today in murder trial of Yorkshire MP Jo Cox

THE JURY hearing the case against the man accused of murdering MP Jo Cox will retire to consider their verdict today.

The judge, Mr Justice Wilkie, has told them they must do so “coolly and dispassionately” and not allow “emotions, pre-conceptions or prejudice” to sway them.

Richard Whittam QC, prosecuting, questions Thomas Mair in a court artist's drawing during the murder trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: SWNS

He said: “You and you alone are judges of facts. Do not speculate on other evidence there might have been but has not been called.”

Police picture of artefacts found at the home of Thomas Mair, which was shown to jury at the Old Bailey, where he is accused of the murder of MP Jo Cox

Thomas Mair, 53, allegedly shot and stabbed mother-of-two Mrs Cox as she arrived at Birstall library in West Yorkshire for a surgery on June 16, a week before the EU referendum.

The defendant, who allegedly shouted “Britain first”, had a stash of neo-Nazi material at his home and had collected a dossier on his 41-year-old Remain campaigning MP, the Old Bailey heard.

At the conclusion of the prosecution case, his lawyer Simon Russell Flint QC, called no evidence on behalf of Mair, of Lowood Lane, Birstall.

The judge spent Tuesday afternoon summing up the evidence heard since the trial began on November 14.

He will continue his summing up this morning when he will deal with forensic evidence in relation to the firearm and dagger as well as medical evidence.

The jury is likely to retire to consider its verdicy at around 11am.

Bringing the prosecution case to a close earlier today, Richard Whittam, QC, said: “The sheer brutality of her murder and the utter cowardice of her murderer bring the two extremities of humanity face to face.”

He went on to detail the initial attack on the Batley and Spen MP by defendant Thomas Mair.

He said: “Most likely Jo Cox was shot once in the head followed by a brutal attack with a dagger.

“Despite the element of surprise and the inequality of arms he failed. Perhaps he underestimated the courage and tenacity of Jo Cox.”

