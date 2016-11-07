Knife-man targets bookmakers shop

Staff at a Scunthorpe bookmakers were confronted by a knife-weilding man who then made off with a sum of cash.

Humberside Police say it happened at Ashby Road in Scunthorpe on Tuesday 1 November just before 8pm.

The incident was reported to police shortly after it had happened and the man had left the shop.No one was injured in the incident.

Police promptly arranged an area search for the man and attendance at the shop. House to house enquiries were also undertaken and statements taken from witnesses.

No arrests have been made and he is described as in his 20/30s of large build, wearing dark clothing and with a dark scarf obscuring his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 548 of 1 November 2016. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.