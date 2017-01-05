Knifepoint robbery at South Yorkshire newsagents

KNIFEPOINT robbers who struck at a Rotherham newsagents are being hunted by police.

The incident happened just before 7am yesterday (Weds 4 Jan) when two men walked into Martin McColls newsagents in Thomas Street, Swinton, Rotherham, before one of the men one threatened the shop worker.

The man made demands for cash and is said to have threatened the shop worker with what is described as a red handled kitchen knife.

The second man held the shop door open before they both ran from the building with a small amount of cash and some cigarettes, running towards some fields at the back of Edward Street.

The man reported to be carrying the knife is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, of an average build, in his 30s and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a black jumper with the hood up, grey jogging bottoms, black trainers with light coloured soles, black woollen gloves and a black woollen ribbed hat.

The second man is also described as white, aged in his 30s and was wearing a long sleeved salmon coloured top.

Call police on 101 with information, or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 84 of 4 January 2017.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.