Latest: Three teenagers injured after fight in Leeds street involving man with knife

Two teenagers were slashed with a knife and a third suffered injuries after being kicked during a street brawl in Leeds last night

Further details have emerged of the incident in Harehills, which was initially believed to have resulted in five people being stabbed.

Officers were called to Harehills Lane shortly after 8pm to reports of a fight involving a man with a knife.

The incident took place near the Strathmores, just a short distance from the Yorkshire Bank outside which 16-year-old Irfan Wahid was fatally stabbed earlier this year.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers found a 19-year-old man with minor injuries, including a 1cm cut to his forehead, and a second 19-year-old man with a cut to his finger.

He said a 14-year-old boy had minor injuries from being kicked but none of those injured was taken to hospital.

A crime scene was put in place until around midnight while forensic examinations were carried out.

Anyone with information that could help the ongoing investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting log number 2037 of June 19.