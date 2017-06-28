Latest: Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of man in Sheffield

Two people have been charged with perverting the course of justice after the fatal shooting of a man in Sheffield.

Detectives have charged Patricia Sharpe and James Good with perverting the course of justice in connection with the death of Aseel Al-Essaie.

Mr Al-Essaie was shot at around 1.35pm on February 18 in Daniel Hill, Walkley.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died from a gunshot wound.

A 29-year-old from Sheffield was charged with assisting an offender in May in connection with the investigation.

Sharpe, 57, of Bramwell Street, Sheffield, and Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Sheffield, have both been remanded into custody until their next appearances at court.

Anyone with information about Mr Al-Essaie’s death is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously quoting incident number 571 of 18 February 2017.