Lead thieves strike in North Yorkshire town

Police are seeking witnesses after lead was stolen from the roof of a shop in Skipton town centre.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw people or a vehicle acting suspiciously on Sheep Street earlier this week.

The theft happened at VIP Electric Cigarette overnight on Monday, September 5 and Tuesday, 6 September 2016.

Lead was stolen from the roof of the small, first floor shop.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone or any vehicle seen acting suspiciously on Sheep Street in that time period.”

Contact 101, select option two and ask for PC 1838 Middlemiss, quoting reference number 12160161948.