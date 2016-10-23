Leeds armed robber escaped on bicycle

A robber brandished a large kitchen knife as he forced open the till of a Leeds grocery shop.

The man demanded cash from staff at Grasmere Stores in Armley during the robbery at 1.20pm on Saturday lunchtime.

He put all the money from the till into a carrier bag along with a large amount of cigarettes and mobile phone top-up cards, a Samsung mobile phone, an iPhone and a Samsung tablet.

The robber, who kept his face mostly covered throughout the raid, cycled away after leaving the shop in Cross Grasmere Street.

Phone Detective Constable Robert Willis via 101, quoting crime reference 786 of October 22, with any information.