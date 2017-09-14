Leeds boy, 15, arrested by police investigating theft of Audi TT in Humberside

A 15-year-old boy from Leeds is being held by police investigating the theft of an Audi TT in Humberside.

North Yorkshire Police said they were made aware yesterday of a silver Audi believed to be travelling in the county on false number plates.

The car had been stolen from a property in Barton-on-Humber back in July,

Using Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, officers were able to track the car and it was spotted on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 near junction 32.

The Audi sped off when police arrived, driving along the hard should of the motorway between junction 33 and 34.

It then exited the motorway at junction 34 and headed toward the A19 at Whitley.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Following a short pursuit, officers successfully brought the vehicle to a stop.

"When stopped, the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle. Officers followed on foot and the driver was located in a nearby field and arrested.

"The passenger was not located and remains outstanding."

A 15-year-old boy from Morley was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, burglary with intent to steal, handling stolen goods and aggravated vehicle taking.

He currently remains in police custody.