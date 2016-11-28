Leeds burglar attacked his ex girlfriend’s new partner

A Leeds man high on drink and drugs “lost it” when broke into his former partner’s home and discovered she had a new boyfriend, a court heard.

Ryan Simpson, 28, attacked his ex Leah Coop’s new boyfriend before stealing his iphone and trainers, Leeds Crown Court was told

Simpson, who admitted burglary, went to the house at Leadwell Lane, Rothwell, in the early hours of May 6 after drinking heavily and taking cocaine.

Prosecutor, Clare Walsh said It is believed Simpson, of Middleton Park Road, Middleton, climbed a drainpipe before getting in through an upstairs window.

Miss Walsh said Miss Coop and her partner Timothy Barton had fallen asleep in the lounge and woke to see Simpson stood in the doorway.

Miss Walsh said Mr Barton stood up and Simpson punched him several times. The court heard Miss Coop ran out of the house and Mr Barton then punched Simpson.

Mr Barton’s iphone 5 and Nike trainers were stolen. The iphone was later found.

Mitigating, Anthony Sugare said: “It is an unusual type of burglary, this isn’t done for any gain. He wanted to see her again. Confronted with her having a new boyfriend he just lost it.” Mr Sugare said Simpson has stopped using cocaine and that he and Miss Coop got back together shortly after the incident.

Handing Simpson a nine month jail sentence suspended for 18 months, Recorder Toby Wynn told him: “You have two very young children. Your partner needs you and your children need you.”