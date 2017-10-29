Leeds child sex abuse victim 'absolutely disgusted' as her paedophile father is released early from prison

A Leeds man who sexually abused his daughter throughout her childhood was released from prison early this weekend, despite her heartfelt plea to officials to keep him behind bars.

Joseph Joyce, then 67, was sentenced to 12 years in 2011 for raping and indecently assaulting Paula Bairstow as well as offences of indecency against two other female victims.

Paula, who waived her right to anonymity, last week spoke of the grave concerns she held about Joyce’s potential release and how she had written to the Parole Board to urge them to refuse his application.

She had believed it would be weeks before a decision was reached, so it came as an even greater shock when she received a call on Friday to say her father was being freed.

“I’m absolutely disgusted,” Paula said yesterday. “Out of a 12 year sentence, he’s done six years. Six years when he’s snatched an entire childhood.”

Paula, 53, was sitting in the car outside her home in Leeds when she received the call from the Probation Service.

“I nearly had a panic attack,” she said. “I had to run back into the house to my husband.

“I really didn’t think he would be let out. He was convicted of rape and indecent assault. I thought the charges were severed enough to keep him in there, regardless of whether he is poorly.”

Joyce will be subject to strict conditions now that he has been released on licence and will be recalled to prison if he breaks them, but Paula remains anxious about the possibility of him harming other children.

She said: “He’s a very dangerous man. There’s no doubt about it. I know what he is capable of first hand.”

The Parole Board does not comment on individual cases.