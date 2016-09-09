Leeds hospital failings blamed over death of student killed by punch from boxer

A STUDENT who died after a one-punch attack by a professional boxer in Leeds may have survived had it not been for the failures of a city hospital, an inquest has concluded.

Jagdip Randhawa, 19, was on a night out with friends when he was punched by super-middleweight fighter Clifton Mitchell, hitting his head on the ground and suffering a serious brain injury.

Boxer Clifton Mithchell was jailed for seven years. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

Mr Randhawa, who was studying English Literature at Leeds University, died at Leeds General Infirmary five days after the attack.

Mitchell, who was 21 at the time of the attack, in the early hours of October 12, 2011, was given an extended sentence of 10 years in July 2012 after a jury convicted him of Mr Randhawa’s manslaughter.

Nearly five years after his death, an inquest jury has now agreed that he was unlawfully killed by the boxer - but concluded that he may have survived the blow had it not been for the neglect at Leeds General Infirmary.

A member of the jury, which reached a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations, said: “We, the jury, concluded that two significant facts caused the death of Mr Randhawa.

“Firstly, the punches to the head in Leeds city centre which subsequently caused Mr Randhawa to hit his head on the ground.

“Secondly, the treatment in Leeds General Infirmary which fell significantly below the standards expected and required, which exacerbated the injuries to the head.

“We believe that serious mistakes and serious errors in judgment were made by a doctor involved in treating Mr Randhawa in Leeds General Infirmary on October 12, 2011.

“Therefore, on the balance of probability we are satisfied that but for the neglect identified Mr Randhawa would have survived or would not have died when he did.”

The jury concluded that these failing by the hospital were not “gross” and this did not amount to unlawful killing in this respect.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard that a series of failures at the hospital significantly contributed to his death - including oxygen leaking for approximately 46 minutes from a faulty ventilator, starving him of oxygen.

When he arrived at the hospital in an ambulance, he was having breathing problems and staff sedated him to allow him to be hooked up to a machine that would help him to breathe.

But staff at the hospital failed to understand the results of a test on the ventilator and inappropriately responded to alarms sounding on the equipment.

Other failures included “inadequate and insufficient” monitoring of the patient, failure to correctly diagnose why his vital signs were deteriorating and failure to seek senior assistance.

Addressing Mr Randhawa’s sister, Majinder Randhawa, who had previously spoken out at the inquest, assistant coroner Kevin McLoughlin said that the evidence added a “vicious agony” to the family’s bereavement.

He said: “I have personally felt that your hearts must have been close to breaking hearing the events of your brother’s death.

“I hope, even though it is painful, that some crumb of comfort comes to you knowing the circumstances have received close scrutiny.”