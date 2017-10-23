Leeds man charged with dangerous driving after Scarborough incident

A man from Leeds has been charged with dangerous driving after an incident in Scarborough this weekend.

North Yorkshire Police said its officers' suspicions were aroused by a vehicle seen driving at speed through the town during the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).

The vehicle headed towards Malton on the A64 but was tracked down by a team from the Road Policing Group.

They brought the vehicle to a halt near Sherburn by using a stinger device to deflate its tyres.

A police spokesman said the 30-year-old driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

He will appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on November 6.