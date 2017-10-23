Leeds man charged with dangerous driving after Scarborough incident

A man from Leeds has been charged with dangerous driving after an incident in Scarborough this weekend.
North Yorkshire Police said its officers' suspicions were aroused by a vehicle seen driving at speed through the town during the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).
The vehicle headed towards Malton on the A64 but was tracked down by a team from the Road Policing Group.
They brought the vehicle to a halt near Sherburn by using a stinger device to deflate its tyres.
A police spokesman said the 30-year-old driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.
He will appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on November 6.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.