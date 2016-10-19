Leeds man “fell to death during attempted burglary”

A LEEDS man is thought to have fallen to his death while trying to break into a house.

The full circumstances surrounding the death of Oliver Mark Grayson are still to be explored by coroners, but police today said the 34-year-old’s death appeared to be the result of a fall.

Mr Grayson’s body was found in the back yard of a house in Headingley on October 8.

Police investigated his death, which is not being treated as suspicious, but also recorded that an attempted burglary had taken place at the address.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “At 10.30am on Saturday, October 8, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Claremont Avenue, Leeds, following a report of a man being found collapsed in the rear yard of the house.

“Officers attended and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His death appears to be the result of a fall and is not being treated as suspicious.

“Due to the circumstances at the scene we have recorded an attempted burglary in relation to the incident and that investigation has been finalised.”

An inquest into the death of Mr Grayson, who lived in the Hunslet area, was opened and adjourned yesterday.