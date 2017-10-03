Leeds man threatened woman with knife in Castleford before raping her

A Leeds man has been jailed for nine years after being found guilty of raping a woman in Castleford.

Liam Higson subjected his victim to a prolonged assault during which he threatened her with a knife.

The attack took place in Castleford during the early hours of December 27.

Higson was was arrested later that day and was charged on December 28, but denied the offence.

He was found guilty by a jury in a unanimous verdict in June and went on to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

The 29-year-old from Kippax was given a nine year prison sentence and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention order for life.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett, of Wakefield District CID, said: “Higson subjected his victim to an awful attack in which he threatened her with a knife before seriously sexually assaulting her in what must have been a terrifying ordeal.

“He then pleaded not guilty despite the weight of evidence against him, putting his victim through the ordeal of a trial.

“The fact that the jury came to a unanimous verdict against him speaks for itself and we are pleased he has now been jailed for his actions.

“I hope his victim can take some sense of closure from seeing him jailed.”

He added: “We would always encourage victims of any sexual assault in Wakefield to come forward.

"All reports will be investigated by specially trained officers.”