Leeds man wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Leeds man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Craig Smith, aged 47, from the Crossgates area, was released on licence in September last year after serving part of a sentence for drugs offences and driving without insurance.

He is of heavy build and about 5ft 10in.

Smith has links across Leeds and to North Yorkshire, but may be sleeping rough.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to trace Smith and want to hear from anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“Anyone who sees him should not approach him under any circumstances, but should contact police at Leeds on 101, quoting log 862 of 27 August.”

Information can also be passed on through the independent charity Crimestoppers, which can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.