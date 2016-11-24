Leeds murder: Family’s heartfelt plea for witnesses to come forward

The family of Christopher Laskaris have issued a heartfelt plea for anyone with information on his murder to come forward.

In a statement released today, they said: “Christopher, also known as Adam to his friends, was a deeply loved son and brother.

If anyone has any information about Adam or has seen something, however trivial it may seem, we beg you to please come forward. Family statement

“Losing him has broken our hearts and words cannot express our pain.”

“He was 24 years old and his future has been tragically cut short.

“We would like to thank the police for their continued and dedicated hard work in searching for the perpetrator of this tragedy.

“If anyone has any information about Adam or has seen something, however trivial it may seem, we beg you to please come forward.

“We would appreciate privacy while we try to cope with our terrible loss.”

Mr Laskaris was found dead on last Thursday at his flat in St John’s Close, Hyde Park.

Police today said they had arrested two people from Leeds on suspicion of his murder.