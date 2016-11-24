Leeds murder: Victim named as police make two arrests

Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a man in Leeds.

A week on from the discovery of his body, the victim has been named as Christopher Laskaris.

Christopher Laskaris, 24, who was found dead at his flat in Hyde Park on November 17.

The 24-year-old was found dead at his flat in St John’s Close, Hyde Park, on Thursday, November 17.

Detectives were carrying out house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV at the weekend, while specialist forensic officers donning white suits could be seen photographing objects near the man’s flat.

Today police confirmed they had made two arrests in the investigation.

A 37-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Leeds, have been been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A crime scene investigator gathers evidence.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into Christopher’s murder and these two arrests are a significant development.

“We are still building up picture of Christopher’s life and the circumstances surrounding his death and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

The plea for information was also echoed by the family of Mr Laskaris who said in a statment: “If anyone has any information about Adam or has seen something, however trivial it may seem, we beg you to please come forward. ”

Contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101 with reference 949 of November 17.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.