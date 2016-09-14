Leeds pair arrested over human trafficking offences

A man and a woman have been arrested in Leeds today on suspicion of human trafficking offences.

The man, 43, and woman, 22, were detained in the Burley area by West Yorkshire Police’s human trafficking unit on suspicion of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The force said today that four female victims, all in their 20s, were recovered as part of the operation, but would not say what nationality they were or reveal any further details.

The human trafficking unit, which was set up last year, has 11 officers and a two-year £750,000 budget.

It will work as part of the county’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) investigating all aspects of trafficking and exploitation.