Leeds police appeal over 'woman in distress ' on New Year's Eve

POLICE have launched an appeal for information following reports of a woman in distress in Leeds on New Year's Eve.

West Yorkshire Police said a report was received of a woman in distress on near Stanningley Road near Gotts Park at Armley just before 9pm last night. (Sat Dec 31)

The woman is described as having light coloured hair.

She was with a man who was described as olive skinned possibly an Asian male wearing a dark coloured hooded top.

Anybody with any information about either the man or woman should contact the Police via 101 quoting reference 1356 of December 31.