Leeds police chase crash driver jailed

AN Uninsured driver fleeing police in Leeds city centre drove the wrong way down a one-way street and crashed head on into a car driven by a mother with her two children as passengers.

Jaye Hall, 22, ran away from the scene of the crash on Skinner Lane leaving the mother with whiplash injuries and a woman passenger in his car with a broken ankle.

Hall, of Bayswater Terrace, Harehills, was driving a Peugeot 206 which mounted the pavement on Leeds Inner Ring Road at Armley Gyratory to evade police when a pursuit started just after 9am on Thursday September 7.

He collided with the patrol car before driving off and travelling on the wrong side of North Street.

Prosecutor, Susan Evans said he entered one-way Skinner Lane, where he drove the wrong way and police, fearing it was too dangerous, ended the pursuit

Hall, who crashed head-on into a Toyota Yaris on Skinner Lane, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

Police found Hall’s blood at the crash scene and he was arrested the following day while being treated for cuts and bruises in hospital.

Mitigating, Mark Pritchard, said: “He was without insurance or an MOT certificate. One can only presume that’s why he panicked.”

Jailing Hall for two years and banning him from driving for six years, Judge Tom Bayliss QC, said: “It’s remarkable no-one was killed or seriously injured.”