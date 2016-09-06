Leeds pub’s licence revoked after shooting incident

A TROUBLED Leeds pub’s licence has been revoked after a customer repeatedly fired a gun after being thrown out in the latest of a string of violent incidents.

Leeds City Council’s licensing sub committee revoked the licence at the Worlds End pub in Pudsey with immediate effect at a meeting at Leeds Civic Hall this afternoon.

The committee heard police have been called to the pub in Booths Yard 24 times over the last two years after receiving reports of assaults, drug dealing and drunkenness.

Police said there were two glassing incidents at the pub last year and a serious assault this January when the victim suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose.

The committee was told members of the public had alerted police about the majority of incidents and the pub had only called police on three occasions.

West Yorkshire Police licensing officer Catherine Sanderson said on July 8 a man banned by Pubwatch had been served at the Worlds End before staff realised he was banned and ejected him.

Police stated in a report: “lt was after the removal that the firearm was discharged outside, yet the staff working failed to contact WYP (West Yorkshire Police) and report the incident.

“When officers attended to view the CCTV they were informed that the outside cameras did not work and they could not provide that pertinent piece of evidence.”

Licensing officer Catherine Sanderson said: “The lack of CCTV footage has hindered many an investigation by officers.”

Worlds End Licence holder Mark Neave told the meeting CCTV was now fully operational with extra cameras and footage accessible to police. Mr Neave said: “Pudsey is just full of trouble. Trouble doesn’t just stop because I don’t let them in my establishment....Since I have had doormen on there has been very few incidents.”