'Legal highs' warning as Grimsby man fights for life after suspected Spice overdose

A warning has been issued to users of so-called ‘legal-highs’ as a Grimsby man fights for his life following a suspected overdose.

Ambulance crews called police officers to an address in Thorgam Court shortly before 6pm on Monday after the 43-year-old collapsed.

Humberside Police today said he remains in a life threatening condition and is receiving treatment at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.

The man is believed to have taken Spice, a synthetic marijuana made from herbs and chemicals which has a mind-altering effect.

Detective Inspector James Fairgrieve said: “First and foremost, I would like to offer our sympathies to this man’s friends and family, at what is an extremely difficult time.

“This tragic incident comes as a hard-hitting warning to those considering using New Psychoactive Substances – or legal highs as they are more commonly known.

“Although it has yet to be officially confirmed, we understand the man had been using a drug known as Spice prior to his collapse."

In warning others of the dangers, police also revealed that local dealers were suspected of mixing Spice with heroin to get users hooked.

Det Insp Fairgrieve said: “As with any illegal drug, there is no way of knowing what that substance contains and the potentially lethal effect it could have on those who take it until it is too late.”

“Intelligence held locally suggests unscrupulous dealers are mixing Spice with heroin to draw users into addiction. None of these drugs should be taken as they can be fatal.’’

Two men - aged 38 and 31 - and two women – aged 47 and 25 - have been arrested in connection with Monday's incident.

All have been released on police bail until January.

Meanwhile, the force is asking anyone with information relating to the incident – or drug use in their area - to call 101, quoting log number 408 of December 5.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.