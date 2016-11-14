Live: Jury sworn in as Thomas Mair goes on trial for murder of Yorkshire MP Jo Cox

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of the terror-related murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

Thomas Mair, 53, allegedly shot and stabbed the 41-year-old outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, near Leeds, on June 16.

He is charged with Mrs Cox’s murder, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon - a dagger.

Mair, from Birstall, is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Bernard Carter-Kenny on the same date.

He denies all the charges against him.

Family and friends of murdered MP Jo Cox, including sister Kim Leadbeater (second left), mother Jean (third left) and father Gordon (right), arriving at the Old Bailey, central London where the trial Thomas Mair is due to start. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 14, 2016. Mair, 53, allegedly shot and stabbed the 41-year-old outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, near Leeds, on June 16.

Eight men and four women were sworn in at the Old Bailey to hear the case.

Trial judge Mr Justice Wilkie told them that the prosecution would outline the case at 2pm.

He warned jurors not to do any research on the internet and only discuss the case when they were all together.

He also asked them to avoid watching or reading anything about the case which had already attracted considerable publicity.

Jo Cox

The trial is expected for go on for up to three weeks.