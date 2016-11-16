Live: Unarmed Pc ‘rugby tackled Jo Cox murder accused to the ground’

A police officer has told a jury how he “rugby tackled” the man accused of murdering MP Jo Cox to the ground after spotting him on the streets of Birstall a few minutes after the attack.

Pc Craig Nicholls of West Yorkshire Police, was on duty with Pc Jonathan Wright on the afternoon of June 16, arrested Thomas Mair while unarmed.

MP Jo Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater and parents Jean and Gordon Leadbeater arrive at the Old Bailey for the trial of Thomas Mair

On the first day of evidence in the trial of the 53-year-old gardener, who is accused of the murder of Mrs Cox, Mr Nicholls has described being given directions to search for the man involved in the shooting in Birstall.

Follow live updates from our reporter at The Old Bailey

MP Jo Cox murdered for ‘political cause’ by pre-meditated killer, jury told

Court shown gun and knife allegedly used in killing of Jo Cox

Court sketch by Elizabeth Cook of prosecutor Richard Whitman QC as Thomas Mair, who is accused of the terror-related murder of Labour MP Jo Cox, sits in the dock at the Old Bailey

At about 1.20pm they were in the Leeds Road area and were travelling in the direction of Morley. It was here that they saw someone who they thought fitted with the description given, the jury at the Old Bailey in London was told.

Mr Nicholls said the man was on the pavement, to the near side of the vehicle as they were travelling. He was wearing a black baseball cap and carrying a black holdall in his right hand

He said: “I said to PC Wright: ‘Is that him?’ We drove past initially. I spun the police vehicle round and at that point the male disappeared.

The officers headed into Whitehorse Close and saw a man turning onto Risedale Avenue, who the jury was told was the same man they had seen on the road.

Jo Cox and Thomas Mair

Mr Nicholls said he knew the road was a cul-de-sac. He said: “When we turned onto Risedale Avenue, he was in the middle of the road, about 20 yards away from where we were.

“PC Wright had his window down and was hanging out of the window while I was holding onto his belt. He was giving directions to drop the bag and show his hands.

“In his right hand he had a black holdall. In his left he had something which was black. I honestly couldn’t tell you what it was at the time.

Mr Nicholls said he was concerned the man could have a weapon and his colleague made several requests for the man to put the bag down, the court heard. The man was facing away from them and dropped the bag to his right hand side, the court heard.

The witness told the court: “He turned around very quick. He put his hands into his pockets. Change fell out of his pockets.”

He said the man then put his arms out to the side and said: “It’s me.” It was not in reply to any question.

The officers got out of the vehicle and ran towards the man. He was wearing a light grey shirt with short sleeves which was loose fitting.

Mr Nicholls said: “As we started running towards him, he’s gone to put his hands down the front of his shirt. We rugby tackled him to the ground.”

The officers were then able to detain the man. Mr Nicholls agreed it was a reasonably heavy impact. He said: “Initially I grabbed his arms and hands, and PC Wright put handcuffs on him.”

Mr Wright had asked what the man had on him and the man said he had a knife in his pocket, but a knife was not found. A bag of what looked like a large amount bullets was found in his trouser pocket, the court was told.

The court heard that the witness asked about the gun and the man said it was in the bag. He said he thought was what looked like a pistol in the bag.

At 1.30pm, the man told the officers: “I’m a political activist.” Armed officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, the jury heard.

Simon Russell Flint QC, for Mair, suggested that the defendant did not shout “It’s me” or claim to be a political activist and had remained silent throughout his arrest.

Cross-examining Pc Nicholls, he said: “There is a lot of radio noise. The (police) car engine is running. You are 20 yards away. Pc Wright is shouting at him (Mair) to drop it (the bag). You are still in the car, as is Pc Wright.

“And you are saying you could both hear something like ‘It’s me’?”

Pc Nicholls replied: “He did say it.”

Mr Russell Flint continued: “I’m going to suggest that is not correct. Nothing like that was said like that by this man.”

Pc Nicholls replied: “That is what I heard.”

The defence barrister also alleged that Mair had not said he was a political activist, adding: “I’m going to suggest that no such thing was said by Mr Mair.”

Pc Nicholls again said he heard it uttered by the defendant.

Mr Russell Flint went on: “You say he was asked what he had got on him and he said he had a knife in his pocket?”

Pc Nicholls said: “That’s correct.”

Mr Russell Flint said: “There was no knife in his pocket and I’m suggesting he did not say he had a knife in his pocket.”

Pc Nicholls responded: “The defendant said he had a knife in his pocket.”

The lawyer also asserted that Mair said nothing about having a gun, and suggested that one of the officers commented “We are going to get into trouble for this”, but Pc Nicholls denied it.

Jurors were shown images from the scene of Mair’s arrest, including the black holdall containing the sawn-off German-made .22 rifle prosecutors allege was used in the murder.

They were also shown an image of a baseball cap lying in a splatter of blood, with jurors told that Mair suffered a head injury while being arrested.

They were also shown a short video clip taken by someone living in the street, showing Mair being arrested.

Pc Wright echoed his colleague’s account of Mair’s arrest.

He said: “As we ran towards him - I cannot remember getting out of the vehicle - the next thing I remember is running shoulder to shoulder with Pc Nicholls as fast as we could.

“As we reached the male, his arms moved towards his belt line. I was fearful because he had a loose-fitting shirt and I could not see what he had underneath so we both took him to the ground.

“I asked him ‘What have you got on you?’ and he told me ‘I’ve got a knife in my pocket’.”

After searching his pockets, the officer said he saw a gun in the defendant’s holdall.

He said: “I opened the bag to have a look in it. I saw a firearm.”

He also found a bag of bullets, he added.

Mair, 53, of Lowood Lane, Birstall, is accused of murdering Batley and Spen MP Mrs Cox on the afternoon of June 16.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm with intent to commit murder, possession of an offensive weapon – a dagger – and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Bernard Carter Kenny.

Mair denies all four charges.

The trial continues.