Man admits attacking Sheffield PC with axe but denies attempted murder

A MAN has pleaded guilty to attacking a Sheffield police officer with an axe.

Nathan Sumner, of Plowright Close, Gleadless Valley, pleaded guilty to a charge of inflicting grevious bodily harm on PC Lisa Bates ahead of his trial at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Lisa Bates

But he denied two other charges on which he will stand trial - one of attempted murder and the other of causing GBH with intent.

PC Bates was attacked on April 13 this year.

Samuel Green QC, proescuting, told the jury: "On Wednesday April 13 this year, Nathan Sumner attacked a police officer who was on duty, PC Lisa Bates, with an axe in the Gleadless area of this city.

"He chased her than when he caught her, he struck her with an axe to the leg, head and hand.

"The flesh on the crown of her head was split open, the index finger of her right hand was left hanging off.

"She sustained other injuries too, including a fractured skull. She required surgery."

