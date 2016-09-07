Man admits theft after 14 charity boxes were stolen across Sheffield

A man has pleaded guilty to several counts of theft after 14 charity boxes were stolen across Sheffield.

Lee Wragg, of no fixed address, was charged with 10 counts of theft and two counts of burglary relating to incidents between July 18 and September 5 this year.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

It follows the theft of 14 charity boxes from 12 locations across Sheffield.

Wragg is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on September 27.