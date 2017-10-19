Man appears in court after being charged over rooftop stand-off in Hull

A man has appeared in court today after being charged by police in connection with a rooftop stand-off in Hull.

The 19-year-old went onto the roof of a building at the junction of Norfolk Street and Beverley Road on Tuesday afternoon, prompting police to cordon off the area for safety reasons.

He remained on the rooftop for more than 12 hours, before eventually being arrested yesterday morning.

Humberside Police today said the man had been charged with two counts of affray, breaching a restraining order, possession of a bladed article and causing a public nuisance.

He will appear at Hull Magistrates' Court today on these charges and a number of others.

The man admitted two counts of affray and one of breaching a restraining order. He will be sentenced for these offences at Hull Crown Court at a later date.

Magistrates did not have sufficient powers to deal with the offences of possessing a bladed article - a pair of scissors - and causing a public nuisance, so referred these matters to the crown court.

A hearing will be held there on November 17 to determine how those matters proceed, along with two other charges of criminal damage.

Meanwhile, one further charge of breaching a restraining order will be dealt with at the magistrates court on November 24.