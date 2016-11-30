Man arrested after a death in Bradford

A man has been arrested in Bradford following the discovery of another man who had collapsed.

West Yorkshire Police say that emergency services had been called to Ascot Parade, Bradford at 5.40pm yesterday where they found a man, believed to be in his fifties, with serious head injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and enquiries are continuing.