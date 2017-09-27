Man arrested after two sex attacks in York

A MAN has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults this week in York
North Yorkshire Police said a 28-year-old local man was arrested today (Weds Sept 27) and is being held in custody for questioning as enquiries continue.
Police said a woman aged in her late teens was sexually assaulted in the Navigation Road area of York at around 12.30am yesterday. (Tues September 26)
A woman in her twenties was sexually assaulted on a cycle track off James Street in York at around 8.50pm on Sunday September 24.
