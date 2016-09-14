Man arrested in armed police raid in Sheffield

A MAN was arrested in a police raid involving armed officers in Sheffield this morning.

Residents in Burngreave said officers raided a property in Rock Street, Burngreave, at around 8.30am.

They said a man was arrested at the house and driven away from the scene by officers.

A police search of the garden is now underway.

Roads were sealed off around Rock Street while the raid was carried out, with Burngreave Road and Nottingham Road affected.

Armed police were at the house when officers entered the property.

A number of police cars and vans are still parked up in Rock Street

Bus companies warned passengers to expect delays because of the road blocks earlier today, with Travel South Yorkshire posting on Twitter that there had been a 'serious police incident'.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.