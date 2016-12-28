Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Scarborough

A man is being being held by Scarborough police on suspicion of murder.

The 51-year-old was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of a man, who was pronounced dead yesterday evening (Tuesday).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers attended a property in St Johns Avenue, Scarborough, at about 6.25pm yesterday.

"They located a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"A 51-year-old Scarborough man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody as enquiries continue."

Police have not yet released any further details on the victim's identity or the cause of death.