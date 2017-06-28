Man assaulted outside Holmfirth pub suffered fractured skull

A man was left with a fractured skull and broken nose after being assaulted outside a pub in Holmfirth.

The 46-year-old had become involved in a row with another man outside the Shoulder of Mutton at around 2.30am on 18 June.

He victim fell backwards to the floor and banged his head on the ground, suffering serious injuries in the process.

Police said today that they were keen to speak to a man who was seen on a dark coloured bike outside the pub and may have witnessed the incident.

He is described as white, around 5ft, with short dark hair, and was wearing a black hooded top and jeans.

PC Tracy Boucher, of Huddersfield CID, said: "We are investigating this incident and currently trying to establish the circumstances.

"I would urge any members of the public who were in or outside The Shoulder of Mutton pub at around this time to contact us if they have any information about this incident.

"The victim has suffered very serious injuries and any information may be vital to the investigation."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact PC Tracy Boucher at Huddersfield CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170277230.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.