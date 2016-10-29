Search

Man attacked in Sheffield suffered life-threatening injuries

A MAN suffered life-threatening injuries during a reported assault in the Shalesmoor area of Sheffield last night

Emergency services were called to Shalesmoor at around 10pm on Friday (Oct 28) following reports that two 18-year-old men had been seriously injured.

One of the men was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition today.

The second 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

An investigation is underway to identify those responsible and South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area last night.

Call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 1344 of 28 October 2016.

