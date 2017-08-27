Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Leeds

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing outside a supermarket in Leeds.

Ramounas Zykovas, 22, of Headingley, was charged last night and will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

He is accused of trying to kill a 40-year-old man who was stabbed during an incident outside Sainsbury's in Headingley.

Officers were called to the scene in Otley Road at around 1.20am yesterday.

The victim remained in hospital last night in stable condition, police said.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “Police are still investigating this incident and, while we are not seeking anyone else in connection with it, I am still very much appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone who saw what took place or who has any information at all which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, referencing police log 139 of August 26."

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.