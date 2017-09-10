Man charged with murder after fatal pensioner stabbing

Have your say

A man has been charged with murder after an elderly man was stabbed to death in Silsden.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Oakland Street on Friday where a man had been found with serious injuries.

Philip Slater, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have charged Alistair Throup, 47, of Oakland Street, with murder.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday September 141.