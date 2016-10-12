Man charged with murder of Yorkshire Ripper psychiatrist’s assistant

A MAN has been charged with the murder of a personal assistant to a leading Broadmoor Hospital psychiatrist.

Michael Rough, 55, is accused of killing 53-year-old Jackie Pattenden at a house in the village of Crowthorne, Berkshire, where she was found stabbed on October 2.

Ms Pattenden worked for Dr Kevin Murray, a former clinical director at Broadmoor who treated Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe.

A post-mortem examination found she died after being stabbed in the chest.

Paying tribute, Ms Pattenden’s son, Phil, said she was an “amazing mother”.

He added that his family could not comprehend the massive loss of his mother, who had recently been promoted and come off her cancer medication.

Rough, of Ellis Road, Crowthorne, has been remanded in custody.

Thames Valley Police said he will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.