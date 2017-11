Have your say

A MAN has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in York at the weekend.

The 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an allegation of sexual assault on a 20-year-old woman in Lawrence Street, York, in the early hours on Saturday. (Oct 28)

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear before York Magistrates Court today. (Weds Nov 1)