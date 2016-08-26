Man could have vital information on Bradford sex attack

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Bradford believe this man may have vital information.

Today they issued an appeal to trace him as part of ongoing enquiries into the assault on a 21-year-old woman.

It took place in Forster Square at 1.30am on Saturday, August 13.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit on 101, quoting crime reference 13160348001.

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and remanded in custody.