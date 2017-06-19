Man demanded cash from 87-year-old woman during attempted burglary in Selby

A MAN forced his way into a pensioner's home in Selby before grabbing her arm and demanding money during an attempted burglary.

The incident happened at a house in the Cockret Close area at about 8.05pm on Saturday (17 June 2017).

It is alleged a man knocked on the rear door and forced himself in when the 87-year-old woman unlocked it.

The frightened victim said the man grabbed her arm and demanded money, but she was able to get out of the house and seek help from a neighbour and alert the police.

Following enquiries and searches, a 37-year-old man was arrested by officers on Kitchener Street at around 9pm.

After being questioned in custody, he was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

DC Nicola Gill, from the Investigation Hub York, said: “The victim is being supported by the police as the investigation continues into this disturbing incident.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help our enquiries, or anyone who recalls any suspicious behaviour in the area at around 8pm on Saturday 17 June.”

Witnesses are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Gill or the Investigation Hub York, quoting reference number 12170105954.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.