Man dies in Grimsby crash

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision that left one man dead and another seriously injured in Grimsby on Saturday.

Three cars were involved in the crash on the A18 Barton Street at the junction with Nooking Lane at 4.30pm.

A 77-year-old man who was driving a blue Ford Focus Zetec, that collided with a grey Hyundai Santa FE, died at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 49-year-old man, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are trying to trace the driver of a third vehicle, which was travelling on the road at the same time but failed to stop.

Anyone else who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101 quoting log 389 of 09/09/17.