Man due in court over theft of collection for Leeds schoolgirl killed in Manchester bombing

A man has been charged with stealing a collection held for the family of a Leeds schoolgirl killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

The collection for the family of Sorrell Leczkowski was stolen from Costcutter in Ireland Wood on June 18.

Allerton High School pupil Sorrell, who lived in Adel, was killed during the terrorist atrocity which followed an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Her mother and grandmother were also seriously injured in the blast.

Dean Wild, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with the theft of the collection.

He was remanded into custody after appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on August 22.

Wild also faces separate charges including theft and driving offences.

He will appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

Following the theft, the community in Ireland Wood rallied round to rebuild the collection and support a family fun day.

A generous pensioner also donated £500 after learning of the theft.