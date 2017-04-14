Man elbowed boy, 13, in face during assault on bus in North Yorkshire

A schoolboy was grabbed by the face and elbowed in the chin when he was assaulted by a man on a bus.

North Yorkshire Police today released details of the incident, which took place on a number 1 bus travelling from York city centre on Monday, April 3.

The man left the bus in Front Street, Acomb. Picture: Google

The 13-year-old boy had been sitting at the front of the bus on the top deck as it travelled towards Acomb.

At around 4pm, the bus left the Blossom Street stop and a man sat down next to the boy.

The man is believed to have assaulted the boy by grabbing his face and elbowing him in the chin, causing the boy to fall backwards.

He then left the bus at the Front Street bus stop in Acomb.

Police said the boy did not suffer any serious injuries, but has been left shaken by the incident.

A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances.

"We are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident and in particular from a man who it is believed challenged the suspect following the incident."

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 50s and of large build, with a bald head and grey hair to the sides.

He wearing a grey round neck jumper and carrying a white carrier bag.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1742 Pauline Law.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170056449.